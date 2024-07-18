Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,336 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $4.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,624,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $4,303,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,512,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,786,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $4,303,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,512,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,786,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,357.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,578 shares of company stock worth $108,177,539 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.