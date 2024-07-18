Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 15,425.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALV shares. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Autoliv Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ALV stock traded up $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $110.62. 28,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,504. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.37 and a twelve month high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

