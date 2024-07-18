Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 346.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,236 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,236 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 748.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,396,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,396,000 after acquiring an additional 181,081 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,201,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,874,000 after acquiring an additional 431,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,747,289 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $615,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,322 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,106 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 173,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AU stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.94. 1,454,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,736. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.09.

AU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

