Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE IBM traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,224,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.13 and its 200 day moving average is $178.00. The company has a market capitalization of $172.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.29 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

