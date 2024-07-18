Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 1,120 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VOO stock traded down $7.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $511.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,974,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,324. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $519.40. The company has a market capitalization of $463.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $496.44 and its 200-day moving average is $473.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

