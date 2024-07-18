Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 1,940 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 35,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,917,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,363,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.