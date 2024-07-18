Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 153,781 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Trip.com Group by 1,628.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,177,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,727 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 1,370.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

TCOM traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,879,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,027. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. CLSA increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

