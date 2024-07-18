Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $204,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 20.4% in the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.93.

General Electric Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE GE traded down $6.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.70. 6,039,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,115,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

