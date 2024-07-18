Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,387,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,463,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,774,000 after buying an additional 1,124,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,115,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $133.53. 261,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,047. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $134.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

