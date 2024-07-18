Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.44.

GS traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $500.59. 178,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,479. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $509.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

