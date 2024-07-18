Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,497 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MANH traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $222.96. The stock had a trading volume of 24,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,648. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.97 and a 52 week high of $266.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.35 and its 200 day moving average is $233.20. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MANH. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

