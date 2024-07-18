Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,536 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sysco by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Sysco by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,619,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Sysco stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.02. The stock had a trading volume of 72,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

