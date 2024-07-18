Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,748 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $430,090,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $206,912,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $126,615,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 865,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $192,699,000 after acquiring an additional 483,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.07. 3,958,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,172. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.42.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

