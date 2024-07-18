Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 5,541 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.60. 102,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,500. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.18.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

