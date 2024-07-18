Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes $762,000 Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 126,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Equinox Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EQX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.79. 353,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,092. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 1.31. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $241.32 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

