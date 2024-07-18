Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,691 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded down $8.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $647.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,983,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,546. The business has a 50-day moving average of $654.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $601.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49. The company has a market cap of $279.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 target price (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.14.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

