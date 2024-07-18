Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 3,105,335 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $56,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,220 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 169,350 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GOLD shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,777,885. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

