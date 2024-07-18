Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 30306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.96 million for the quarter. Eguana Technologies had a negative net margin of 138.98% and a negative return on equity of 154.23%.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.