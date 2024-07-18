Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stake Boosted by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $496.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.38 and a fifty-two week high of $555.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Baird R W raised shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.