Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Lowered to $611.00 at Barclays

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $621.00 to $611.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.50.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV traded down $18.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $502.42. 1,424,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $431.38 and a 52-week high of $555.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $534.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.62. The company has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.