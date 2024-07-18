Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 521,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,039,642 shares.The stock last traded at $500.42 and had previously closed at $520.93.

The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.04 earnings per share.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.50.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 18.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Trading Down 3.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $534.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.