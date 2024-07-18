Elevance Health’s (ELV) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $530.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $646.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELV. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.50.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $520.19 on Thursday. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $431.38 and a fifty-two week high of $555.35. The company has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $534.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

