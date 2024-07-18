ELIS Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $7.50 million and approximately $19,046.40 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009749 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,775.09 or 0.99958005 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001015 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011883 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00071876 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03648373 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $43.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.