Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 6,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $29,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $31,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,447,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.17. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

