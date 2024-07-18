Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Short Interest Up 9.1% in June

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.13. 119,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,001. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $320.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.21). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.76% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $89,589.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,764.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at $370,926.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $89,589.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,764.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $246,181. 13.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,579,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after buying an additional 134,292 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

