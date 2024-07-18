Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,053,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,991,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,598 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,087,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,377,708,000 after acquiring an additional 337,729 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,289,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,271,115,000 after acquiring an additional 846,796 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after acquiring an additional 33,419,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,995,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,079,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,302 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,888. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

