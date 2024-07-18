Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Director Sells C$145,800.00 in Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 22,500 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.48, for a total value of C$145,800.00.
Kenneth William Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Kenneth William Pickering sold 39,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.78, for a total value of C$264,420.00.
Endeavour Silver Price Performance
EDR opened at C$6.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.94 and a 52-week high of C$6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -651.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
