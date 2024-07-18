Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.94

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 1444528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 4.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCIA Inc purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 61.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

See Also

