Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.31. 3,131,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 11,942,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 86,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 173,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

