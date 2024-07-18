Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $353.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $34.10.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.69 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

