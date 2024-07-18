Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 66,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,841. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.