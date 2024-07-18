Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 466,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 265,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $4,241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.78. 7,156,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,752,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 5.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

