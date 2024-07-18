Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 11,599 Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,638. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

MAIN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

