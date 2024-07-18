Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 43,248 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,407. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average is $80.67.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

