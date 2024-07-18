Entropy Technologies LP Boosts Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 161.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 15,960.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after buying an additional 66,556 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 755,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,055 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAG traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.99. The company had a trading volume of 164,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,785. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.18. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $137.95 and a one year high of $180.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.70%.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.20.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

