Entropy Technologies LP Boosts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 228.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,539 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Southern by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,186,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,826,000 after purchasing an additional 135,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 25,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 171.4% during the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.63. 4,313,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,728. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $82.84.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,026 shares of company stock worth $2,151,644. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

