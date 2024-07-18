Entropy Technologies LP Buys 11,737 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 215.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.68. 2,310,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,034. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

