Entropy Technologies LP Buys 25,219 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1,127.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Crown by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $78.55. 14,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,803. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,486,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,420. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

