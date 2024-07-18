Entropy Technologies LP Buys 6,164 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 262.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $592,392,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 591.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.1 %

WCN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $182.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.80 and its 200-day moving average is $165.25.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

