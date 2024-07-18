Entropy Technologies LP Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 143.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Compass Point started coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.94. 2,471,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,610. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $250.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.15. The company has a market cap of $179.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

