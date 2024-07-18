Entropy Technologies LP Grows Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $706,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $892,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.28. 199,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,012. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $96.91. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FMC

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.