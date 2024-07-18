Entropy Technologies LP Grows Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,261 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Affirm were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Affirm by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,777,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,481,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.66.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $277,259.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,591.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

