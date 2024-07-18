Entropy Technologies LP Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,046 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Tanger were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,048,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,223,000 after purchasing an additional 94,887 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,844,000 after purchasing an additional 110,297 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 649,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,487,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after purchasing an additional 771,066 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.12. 695,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,552. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Tanger Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $29.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Tanger’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

