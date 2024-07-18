Entropy Technologies LP Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 182.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 47,115 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,772,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,438 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,645,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after buying an additional 1,721,120 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,452,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after buying an additional 718,465 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,632,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,787,000 after buying an additional 429,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,232,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 391,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Plains GP from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Plains GP Trading Up 0.9 %

PAGP stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,295. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

