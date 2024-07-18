Entropy Technologies LP Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 48,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,582. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.26.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

