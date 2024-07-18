Entropy Technologies LP Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 153.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $1,723,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $978,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,567,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,130. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.83. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $106.04. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.17.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

