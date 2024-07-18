Entropy Technologies LP Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Entropy Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,213 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,452,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,083,181. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

