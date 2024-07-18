Entropy Technologies LP Increases Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 196.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $324,098,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,606,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,850,000 after buying an additional 401,152 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $37,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $157,268.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,906.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $157,268.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,906.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,769,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BMRN traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.12. 108,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,711. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.09. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.68 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

