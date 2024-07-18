Entropy Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.8% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE FI traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.