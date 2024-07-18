Entropy Technologies LP Invests $1.72 Million in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after buying an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,134,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,017,000 after buying an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,575,000 after buying an additional 51,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,879,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,661,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRSP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRSP traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $61.03. 41,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,307. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.85. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

